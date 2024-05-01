 Skip to content

Shadow of the Depth update for 1 May 2024

0.9.1.11 Update Notes

Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where weapon enhancement could fail.
  • Fixed the issue where certain passive skills levels were not working properly.
  • Fixed the issue where Dragon Slayer and Dragon Knight were appearing in the upgrade book.

