Patch Notes 0.1.6.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14232594 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello all!

We have a big update for you today!

Here are the latest Patch Notes for update 0.1.6.2 that's just gone live on TerraTech Worlds’ unstable branch. If you’re not sure how to access this unstable build, here’s how you do that:

Launch Steam

Right-click on TerraTech Worlds

Select "Properties..."

Click on "Betas"

Next to "Beta Participation", click on the blue dropdown arrow

Select "ttw_unstable"

Steam should automatically switch to the selected beta branch at this point and list the game in the library left panel as "TerraTech Worlds [ttw_unstable]"

To switch back to the default stable version of TerraTech Worlds, repeat the above steps, but select "None" instead of "ttw_unstable"

Important note: Game save files are only compatible with versions of TerraTech Worlds where the version number is the same or greater i.e. a game save from version 0.1.6.1 is not compatible with version 0.1.6.

Now, onto the patch notes!

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue of the game crashing when flipping a respawned non-cab block

Further optimised the game to better handle LARGE endgame bases. You should see less stuttering when building/using these

Fixed the issue where subsequent Tech Cargo pages are ignored if the currently selected one is full when attempting to quick stack blocks from a Workbench

Fixed an issue where players were colliding with loose blocks and resource chunks on the ground when their cargo was full

Fixed an issue when putting a slash or backslash in a snapshot name hid it permanently in the UI

Fixed an issue causing enemies to do 30% less damage than intended…pew pew restored

Enemy Techs

Increased the accuracy of enemy Techs slightly

Moved some weapons to better positions on enemies and/or added a few more guns to them

Enemies are no longer less active during the night…be afraid

Crafting Recipes

Reduced Heater Fuel recipe to 1x Refined Phosphorus and 1x Purified Carbon

Reduced Tech Wash Solution recipe to 1x Refined Chlorine and 2x Refined Copper

Reduced conduit block recipes to 1x Copper and 1x Carbon

Inventory Stack Sizes

Refined resource stacks are now 60 (up from 30)

Purified resource stacks are now 60 (up from 30)

Primary & secondary yields of resources have been adjusted

Primary, secondary & debris resource stack sizes have been adjusted

Health & mass have been tuned

Refining times have been tuned

Fragmenter yield % has been tuned

General

All kickback and weapon impacts have been rebalanced

Explosives now trigger on fauna such as puffballs and needleberry plants.

Explosions have slightly higher terrain deformation

Individual

M-18 'Vindur' - increased initial accuracy.

M-8 'Hail Storm' MG - increased initial accuracy, increased accuracy return rate.

T12 Coaxial Cannon - Increased RoF, now correctly fires from first then second barrel, increased damage.

B-22 'Meteor' Turret - Range increase, removed spread increase from moving and turning, improved accuracy return rate after fire

DU-120 'After Shock` Mounted Rifle - decreased gravity effect on shots fired, increased damage

IDR-7 'Quake` Grenade Launcher -

NEW MODEL - updated model to match new Grenade Launcher style

Increased explosion size, added range compensation for target

S-101 'Zeus` Missile Launcher - increased damage.

Fusion Cores

Fusion Cores are a new resource acquired from building structures that you can spend to expand Tech reactor capacities:

You can now build Fusion Core structures from the Workbench(es) attached to your Tech Yard

Fusion Core structures require power to maintain

Fusion Core structures allow Fusion Cores to attach/use special Tech blocks, on your Tech, for example:

Small Fusion Reactor block that increases reactor capacity

Fusion Restore block that increases restore charges

More updates on this to come soon…!

Tech Size

We have doubled the hardcoded Tech size limit from 16x16x16 to 32x32x32 which some players were encountering after the reactor capacity changes.

Variable Structure Power

We have switched our power system over to variable power:

Each structure has an operating power cost when active. When a structure is unpowered, off or idle, it does not consume its power cost.

The burn duration of a chunk of carbon in a carbon generator is now relative to how much power the grid is demanding (carbon generators burn slower/generate less power when the grid needs less power).

We have fixed how reserve power cell structures work:

Power cells now discharge an appropriate amount of power

Power cells now prevent the grid from tripping

We have added medium and large sized power cells that are craftable from the Workbench

User interface improvements

You can now interact with pylons and other power-related buildings to view more detailed numbers of power generation

The tripper power UI has been updated.

Brand new machine animations and VFX:

Most machines now have animations and VFX when they are actively crafting/doing something

Tech Yard Repair Charge Timer

We are offering new ways of increasing the number of Repair Charges a Tech has with the Fusion Core feature. As part of that we are reworking how Repair Charges are delivered.

Repair Charges take time to regenerate.

This timer starts when a Tech Yard is claimed, or after the owner has interacted with the Tech Yard and replenished any of their Repair Charges

A Tech with its maximum Repair charges will not trip this timer.

As part of this, Techs now respawn with any Repair charges left when the Tech was destroyed

The Tech Yard now has a UI panel that shows the Repair Charges available or the time left.

More Tech Yard upgrades are coming to expand this in the future.

New Tech Blocks

Simple Blocks™: we are adding a wider variety of blocks that will aid new players as well as older players trying to build larger Techs. These blocks will have more attachment points, but come with a higher reactor cost

Triple Grenade Launcher: we have now officially added this block to the game rather than accidentally…oopsie!

It has a lovely new model as well…oooh…ahhh…

Grenade Launcher has had its model updated to match this new style

Halo Relocator

Speedometer

Antenna (Cosmetic only, but still fun)

We have added new machine and structure blocks:

Reserve Power Cell M2

Reserve Power Cell L3

Planet Updates:

We have added more bases, crates and points of interest to discover.

Minor Features Updates

UI

We have added the popup panel to the planetary hazards

It will now show you how much health a lightning tree has

Tasks

Completed tasks now auto-claim their rewards (no more returning to the Tech Yard to claim rewards, wahoo!)

If a block is a reward for the task’s completion, it will drop in a crate near your Tech

Updated Active Task UI:

Shows whilst in all menus

Pulses and updates to draw attention when objectives update

Expands to offer more information periodically

Includes a reminder hint showing a shortcut to the objectives menu

Several onboarding objectives have been updated to help smooth out the onboarding flow.

Several older objectives have been removed as they are no longer needed (now that rewards auto-claim)

You’re now gifted several blocks during onboarding:

A set of platforms and ramps when setting up your first base

A reserve power cell

A power display

A lightning rod before attempting to harvest Halite (near lightning trees)

A tractor beam after making the fragmenter

A navigator cab after completing the certification track (now with more reactor capacity)

Tech Inventory

We have added a sort button so you can tidy up your individual cargo blocks.

We have added a sort all button that will tidy up all your cargo blocks.

Cargo is now sorted in size order (smallest first) and should remain consistent when adding/removing cargo blocks

Key Bindings

Z is now available to be rebound



Save Games

The game now allows the creation of backup saves

Maximum backups to keep and backup interval can be set in Settings

Mini Boss

We have added a new mini-boss for you to find and destroy (more to follow…)

Main Menu

You can now see if more than four of your friends are playing TerraTech Worlds. As they should be!

Wind Go Brrr

We have slightly increased how much power Wind Generators make.

That’s all for now: let us know what you think of the updates and changes in the comments below.

And if you do find anything that looks a little strange whilst playing, we have a new way for you to report bugs by visiting https://feedback.terratechworlds.com/.

Thank you as always for playing and giving us your feedback, we’ll have more updates for you in the next few weeks! Until then, Prospectors!