 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Temporis Arts update for 1 May 2024

5월 1일 업데이트

Share · View all patches · Build 14232568 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

신곡 2곡

  • Quintessnce 0x01 (메모리얼 해금)
  • White Cube 09 (통상 해금)

편의 기능

  • 개인 정보에 스팀 닉네임을 표함했습니다. 플레이중이나 결과창에 닉네임이 나옵니다.
  • 기록 갱신 시 얼마나 갱신했는지 추가 점수가 출력됩니다.

레벨 수정

  • compound NM (14 -> 13)

패턴 수정

  • All Cata~ HD 하향

도전 과제

  • 일부 도전 과제가 변경되었습니다.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2609391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link