5월 1일 업데이트

신곡 2곡
- Quintessnce 0x01 (메모리얼 해금)
- White Cube 09 (통상 해금)
편의 기능
- 개인 정보에 스팀 닉네임을 표함했습니다. 플레이중이나 결과창에 닉네임이 나옵니다.
- 기록 갱신 시 얼마나 갱신했는지 추가 점수가 출력됩니다.
레벨 수정
- compound NM (14 -> 13)
패턴 수정
- All Cata~ HD 하향
도전 과제
- 일부 도전 과제가 변경되었습니다.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
신곡 2곡
편의 기능
레벨 수정
패턴 수정
도전 과제
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update