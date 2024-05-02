Hotfix 0.408

Hiya,

Due to popular demand, I've added merger conveyors. These allow you to merge conveyor item streams more easily. And I made some other tweaks and fixes. I'll add this tech to the major update post also.

Note: I've had two of reports of old saves failing to load since the Automation update. Unfortunately, those affected did not leave a contact email or come to Discord to share the save, so I can't fix it. I'd love to fix it, so please do drop by Discord or file the bug with a contact email. Apologies if you were affected - these things can happen in Early Access, but I am sure it will be a quick fix and it appears to be rare. Thanks.

Build 0.408

-Added merger conveyors! Added 3 new conveyor types that allow you to convey forward while also merging streams from the left, right or both sides

-Increased conveyor check rate, re-enabled entry collisions and added failed pick up time out to attempt to prevent occasional cubits being picked up.

-Standardise collider size of objects when conveyed to prevent errant behaviour on larger items

-Fix conveyor move bug preventing items without box colliders such as some hull trash and entity cores not being conveyed

-Fix small gap that appears in rock face at the exit of mine shaft room E1

-Fully grown crops will not display water bar in error