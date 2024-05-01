Community Update: April fixes & improvements

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone,

Thanks so much for you patience over the last couple weeks. Apologies for how quiet things have been recently, we've been reading through all of your feedback and working hard to improve the Kādomon experience.

Our April update is now live, and with it comes a bunch of fixes and tweaks to make our game more user-friendly for you all!

Opt-in to the experimental branch to play

To play the new updated version, you'll need to be playing on the experimental branch. Here's how to switch to this:

Here's a run-down on what we've been working on:

Run suspension has been added

You can now suspend and resume your run mid-game, so you can easily jump back into the action. The game will autosave after every battle, so you won't lose your progress if you quit the game and can carry on your journey through the map.

Controller support has arrived

You can now battle your Kādomon team using a controller! For players using a Steam Deck, please make sure you've got the Gamepad Layout setting selected, instead of the M/K Emulation. (Steam Deck users: please switch to experimental branch to use controller support.)

Removing items from Kādomon has been fixed

No longer do you need to add a new item to a Kādomon in order to remove the previous one. A button has been added to remove an item, making powering up your team loads easier. (You need to right click a Kādomon in the shop.)

Seeded Runs have been added

It's now possible to enter and share Run Seeds on the Main Menu, allowing you to replicate maps between runs.

Misprints are now selectable in the Kādodex

The issue with being unable to choose unlocked misprints in the Kādodex has been sorted. If you've unlocked a special Kādomon, you'll be able to select it from the Kādodex and battle with it. (Assuming you've sent the Kādomon home at camp in order to unlock it)

Many more bugs have been fixed, so click here to read the full patch notes. Thanks so much for bearing with us while we investigated these issues. We hope these tweaks make the game more enjoyable.

We're still cracking on behind the scenes to make Kādomon the best game it can be! We're aiming to have another update for you coming in May, and this will cover language consistency, localisation fixes, more bug fixes and more balancing tweaks.

Alongside these fixes, we're also looking at wider design improvements, as well as changes to the gameflow and core issues players have been experiencing. We'll keep you in the loop with when these are coming, but please rest assured these are on our to-do list and we're working through them!

Thanks again for your continued support. Any questions or suggestions please do let us know, and if you'd like to chat with other players and take part in Kādomon challenges, join us over on Discord.

Speak soon,

Pat