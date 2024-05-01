 Skip to content

Blindsighted update for 1 May 2024

Blindsighted V1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14232442 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

Additions:

  • Added a particle effect when the player hits their head. I noticed a few players were a little confused with the player's hitbox, as there was previously no way of knowing how big the player character actually is. Hopefully, with this addition, this better conveys the true size of the player's body.

Improvements:

  • Lowered the volume of the ice walking sound effect. Players reported this sound was quite jarring compared to the default walking sound effect.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the death counter from occasionally not appearing.

