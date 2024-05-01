Blindsighted V1.1.1

Patch Notes:
Additions:
- Added a particle effect when the player hits their head. I noticed a few players were a little confused with the player's hitbox, as there was previously no way of knowing how big the player character actually is. Hopefully, with this addition, this better conveys the true size of the player's body.
Improvements:
- Lowered the volume of the ice walking sound effect. Players reported this sound was quite jarring compared to the default walking sound effect.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the death counter from occasionally not appearing.
Changed files in this update