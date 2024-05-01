 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alpaca Story Playtest update for 1 May 2024

Patch 0.14.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14232249 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.14.0: Bug Fixes, Enhanced Effects & Party System!

Get ready, adventurers! Patch 0.14.0 brings a wave of improvements, including bug fixes, stunning visual and audio updates for skills, and a smoother party system.

Explore Freely

  • Fixed Map Collider.
    Seamlessly traverse environments without getting stuck on map boundaries.

Conquer Challenging Bosses

  • Fixed Boss Collider.

Experience Visual Spectacle

  • Updated VFX and Special Effects for Skills.

Team Up for Adventure

  • Fixed Party System.
  • Quests Made Easier.
  • Adjusted Quests and NPCs.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2701551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link