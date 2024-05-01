Patch 0.14.0: Bug Fixes, Enhanced Effects & Party System!
Get ready, adventurers! Patch 0.14.0 brings a wave of improvements, including bug fixes, stunning visual and audio updates for skills, and a smoother party system.
Explore Freely
- Fixed Map Collider.
Seamlessly traverse environments without getting stuck on map boundaries.
Conquer Challenging Bosses
- Fixed Boss Collider.
Experience Visual Spectacle
- Updated VFX and Special Effects for Skills.
Team Up for Adventure
- Fixed Party System.
- Quests Made Easier.
- Adjusted Quests and NPCs.
