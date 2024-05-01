Co-op mode and a unique new character!

Upcoming Features:

Over the next month, we are excited to focus on developing two significant new features:

New Character Introduction:

Get ready to meet a brand new character complete with unique mutations and a fresh control system. This isn't just a model replacement; it's an entirely new gameplay experience! Here's a sneak peek at the character sketch:



Co-op Mode:

Soon, you'll be able to team up and play with friends. We believe adding cooperative gameplay will make the game even more enjoyable!

As we dedicate our efforts to developing the exciting new features, we will continue to address bugs and enhance the game through smaller updates. Please note that our update frequency may decrease over the next month, as our small team of two focuses on these major enhancements.

We appreciate your understanding and patience as we work to make the game even better. Stay tuned for the updates, and thank you for your continued support!