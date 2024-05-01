Day 1 Development Update - Critical bugs

Hello everyone, Djordje here!

Thank you for your ongoing support and feedback. We're constantly working to enhance your experience, but we focused on the most frustrating issues for this first update so you can have it ASAP. Here’s a quick rundown for our busy players:

Settings Adjustments

Audio Settings : We've set all default audio levels to 100%. The sliders have been improved for better control. For those affected by previous issues, please manually adjust your settings to 100% as they are saved locally.

: We've set all default audio levels to 100%. The sliders have been improved for better control. For those affected by previous issues, please manually adjust your settings to 100% as they are saved locally. UI Scaling: We changed the default Global UI size to 1080 from 1800, aligning closer to typical screen widths.

Dialogue Fixes:

Streamer Mode: We fixed the variable that blocked progression beyond Act 1 for streamers who received and played the game before launch – it's not just a variable change but a complete removal of the problem.

We fixed the variable that blocked progression beyond Act 1 for streamers who received and played the game before launch – it's not just a variable change but a complete removal of the problem. Journal Updates: Swapped the positions of Emp and Rec, as that was also a mistake.

Scene Corrections:

Corridor Scene: Improvements around the apartment door and interaction hitbox near the tax office (trying to keep it spoiler-free!)

Improvements around the apartment door and interaction hitbox near the tax office (trying to keep it spoiler-free!) Cauldron Area: Restored people scattered around and added a walk-to animation to the barista at the first entrance. We also fixed the dialogue with the barista.

Other Fixes:

Language Option: Removed temporarily as it's not ready for release.

Ongoing Investigations:

Location Change Issues in Act 2: We are still figuring out the issue of locations not being available for travel. Once we identify the solution, we will deploy a quick fix for everyone stuck in there. (sorry for that; only Cooper was supposed to be stuck in there)

Future Focus:

Dialogue Breaking: Our main priority is resolving any instances where dialogues break or cannot be continued.

Our main priority is resolving any instances where dialogues break or cannot be continued. Dialogue Repetition: We will also address dialogue loops as a secondary priority.

Your reports are incredibly helpful, so please continue to share your experiences on our Discord or Steam discussions. We’re committed to addressing each issue.

For those looking for a smoother experience, we recommend waiting another two weeks. By then, we expect to have resolved most of the current issues, allowing you to enjoy the full game more comfortably.

Thanks again for your patience and understanding. Despite our small team size, we're dedicated to making Let Bions Be Bygones the best it can be!

— The Dev Team