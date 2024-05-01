1.3.0 UI update

Hi!

I finally did it, I replaced most PICO-8 font with a more readable font!

To get some background, Cards started it's life as a tiny pico-8 game. When I started remaking it, I decided to keep the pico-8 spirit as much as possible, using the same color palette, the same font and the same control scheme. However during development I steered away from those limitations so that I could create a better game. However a lot of UI was only made to fit the smaller font, so it was kept.

Now I took the time to remake the UI to fit a larger font and I think it is worth it!

Here are some after and before pictures!

I also cleaned up some UI to make it more readable, the list would be too big if I would write down all the small changes. Hope you like it!

/ Sebastian