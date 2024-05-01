 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

東方翠神廻廊 〜 Faith in the Goddess of Suwa. update for 1 May 2024

Ver1.06

Share · View all patches · Build 14232091 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added corridor anomaly and dream anomaly
  • Changed the reset of action order in battle to a minimum
  • Fixed some bugs

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit 東方翠神廻廊 〜 Faith in the Goddess of Suwa. Windows Depot 1010851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link