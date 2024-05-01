- Added corridor anomaly and dream anomaly
- Changed the reset of action order in battle to a minimum
- Fixed some bugs
東方翠神廻廊 〜 Faith in the Goddess of Suwa. update for 1 May 2024
Ver1.06
Patchnotes via Steam Community
