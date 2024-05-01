 Skip to content

NodeLord update for 1 May 2024

NodeLord 1.2.1

1 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! Update 1.2.1 has just arrived, featuring several minor fixes. It also introduces a new language - Simplified Chinese!

玩得开心！

