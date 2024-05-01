- Changed to steams auto cloud synch. Save Files are now stored in users AppData folder.
- Permadeath players and achievements were removed from the game
- Bugfix: Creature Kill Info overlapping problem with Weapon Jamming text
- Bugfix: selecting Master Class removed the wrong class
Zombiepede update for 1 May 2024
Beta 0.51.1 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update