Zombiepede update for 1 May 2024

Beta 0.51.1 Update

  • Changed to steams auto cloud synch. Save Files are now stored in users AppData folder.
  • Permadeath players and achievements were removed from the game
  • Bugfix: Creature Kill Info overlapping problem with Weapon Jamming text
  • Bugfix: selecting Master Class removed the wrong class

