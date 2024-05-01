 Skip to content

Multi Turret Academy update for 1 May 2024

0.8.9.1 Minor fixes

-O-I and the T-39's tier has been lowered from 7 to 6.
-Fixed a bug caused by using the T-39 sub turret as a vehicle.
-Fixed a bug where the recoil direction of the T-39's rear turret was incorrect.

