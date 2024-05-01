 Skip to content

Fakeway update for 1 May 2024

Add stars in the night sky

Share · View all patches · Build 14231780 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

  1. Generate stars at night

  2. Modify the background color change at night

  3. Destruction of clouds at night

  4. Fix the grappling hook bug

  5. Adjustment of foreground and mid-ground

Changed files in this update

