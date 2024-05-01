Patch 2: Additions, Corrections and Improved Stability

Good day, fellow Meeps!

I'm uploading Patch #2 with a few small additions / changes, plus an impactful one (in some cases):

Added:

"Reduce Cutscenes" option under Game Options | UI. This will prevent the cut scene while, in some cases, still displaying only the message.

Fixed:

After saving a tutorial game where Reeve Learning was not yet activated, it would be activated on load. The value is now correctly loaded for new saved games. For existing saved game, it will still be activated on load, but the game will work.

AI Realm names were sometimes duplicated on Tooltips.

Big impact to a small number of maps: Depending on random map creation, it could happen that the Tribe Member closest to your Founders Hex could be from a Tribal Camp (just across the sea) that does not actually have a path to your Founders Hex. There would be a Tribal Camp with a path to your Founders Hex (on your continent), but slightly further away from your Founders Hex. However, the closest Tribe Member is picked to join your tribe and, in this case, no path would be found to your Founder Hex. If this happened repeatedly, it would clog up the pathfinding thread, leading to delays in everything, and possibly freezes/crashes. This has now been rectified!

Did not impact the game, but fixed / improved:

A wild animal would "lose visibility" of the surroundings and would not be able to find a path to walk around randomly.

Idle Meeps don't clump up for extended periods of time anymore.

I've had reports of a Reeve harvesting medicinal herbs, and then "getting stuck" without returning it to the Founders Hex. I am unable to replicate this on my side, even when loading someone's saved game where this happened. If this still happens after the changes above, I'd appreciate if you could log a report with as much information about the circumstances under which it occurred as possible.

De Chelonian Mobile,

Gideon