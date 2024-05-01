 Skip to content

Little Witch in the Woods update for 1 May 2024

EA Release v4.0.20.0 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

v4.0.20.0

  • Fixed an issue where the quantity of items stored in the warehouse was decreasing.
  • Fixed an issue where the puzzle status was not being reset when solving puzzles in the GreenForest.
  • Made adjustments to some gathering materials.
  • Added an icon for the Mixer category.
  • Change the duration of the Sticky Hand Potion to 22 seconds.
  • Change the duration of the Diet Potion to 27 seconds.
  • The load function used in the pause menu has been removed due to issues. Please use loading from objects in the witch's house or on the title screen.

