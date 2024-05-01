EA Release v4.0.20.0 Patch Notes

v4.0.20.0
- Fixed an issue where the quantity of items stored in the warehouse was decreasing.
- Fixed an issue where the puzzle status was not being reset when solving puzzles in the GreenForest.
- Made adjustments to some gathering materials.
- Added an icon for the Mixer category.
- Change the duration of the Sticky Hand Potion to 22 seconds.
- Change the duration of the Diet Potion to 27 seconds.
- The load function used in the pause menu has been removed due to issues. Please use loading from objects in the witch's house or on the title screen.
Changed files in this update