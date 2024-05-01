 Skip to content

Legends of Amberland II update for 1 May 2024

Version 1.20.1 released

Build 14231630

A small update, mostly to fix incorrect manual version. Also added one intermediary quest (purely so people would not get confused what to do next, since I observed many people got lost in that part of the game).

  • [misc] Added an intermediary quest "visit chancellor" (because many people were confused what to do at this point).

  • [misc] Localization (DE/FR/PL) is almost complete. Those are still marked as partial but those are actually more than 99% complete.

  • [fix] Manual was incorrect (from old v1.1x), replaced with the proper (v1.20).

  • [fix] Interface scroller visual glitch.

