Version 1.20.1 released

A small update, mostly to fix incorrect manual version. Also added one intermediary quest (purely so people would not get confused what to do next, since I observed many people got lost in that part of the game).

[misc] Added an intermediary quest "visit chancellor" (because many people were confused what to do at this point).

[misc] Localization (DE/FR/PL) is almost complete. Those are still marked as partial but those are actually more than 99% complete.

[fix] Manual was incorrect (from old v1.1x), replaced with the proper (v1.20).

[fix] Interface scroller visual glitch.

Reminders

