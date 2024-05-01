Hi folks, we've got another patch for you!
In Patch 1.0.23 we have implemented new content and the following changes:
New Content
- Reworked Bishop's map part 1
Bug Fixes
- Enemy ships were spawning even after every building in King's base has been destroyed
- Some enemies standing in front of the king's castle were still there after loading the game, even if they had already been killed
- Sometimes javelins went through Hel's body
We really appreciate your reviews and feedback! Thank you so much!
