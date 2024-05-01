 Skip to content

Sons of Valhalla update for 1 May 2024

Patch 14

Patch 14

Build 14231615

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks, we've got another patch for you!
In Patch 1.0.23 we have implemented new content and the following changes:

New Content

  • Reworked Bishop's map part 1

Bug Fixes

  • Enemy ships were spawning even after every building in King's base has been destroyed
  • Some enemies standing in front of the king's castle were still there after loading the game, even if they had already been killed
  • Sometimes javelins went through Hel's body

We really appreciate your reviews and feedback! Thank you so much!

