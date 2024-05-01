Share · View all patches · Build 14231615 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hi folks, we've got another patch for you!

In Patch 1.0.23 we have implemented new content and the following changes:

New Content

Reworked Bishop's map part 1

Bug Fixes

Enemy ships were spawning even after every building in King's base has been destroyed

Some enemies standing in front of the king's castle were still there after loading the game, even if they had already been killed

Sometimes javelins went through Hel's body

We really appreciate your reviews and feedback! Thank you so much!