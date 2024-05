Share · View all patches · Build 14231593 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 11:09:20 UTC by Wendy

In this update, I added and fixed the following things.

Add:

Riding System Implemented (test)

you can call you mount by pressing the key (G) in your keyboard.

New LoadScreen

New Icon UI

and other minor things.

Fixed:

Save Game

and other minor things.

Coming Soon:

Boss Fight

Dungeon

NewClass

Multiplayer

Join Our Discord for more Info, In Game you can press (V).

Thanks For Support (OneMoreNight) My Dream Game :)