Update 1.0.2 - Bug Fixes and Boss Behavior Optimization

We are pleased to announce that "Silicon War: Blitz" has released update version 1.0.2. This update includes the following changes:

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where some levels were missing battle BGM.

Fixed a bug where ultimates were causing abnormal damage to bosses in some levels.

Fixed a bug with the boss's health display in the final level.

Fixed a bug where the boss in the final level occasionally remained behind the player.

Monster Behavior Optimization: Enhanced the attack range and bullet release experience of the boss in the final level.

Thank you for your ongoing support and feedback. We hope you enjoy the new features brought by this update.

Silicon War: Blitz Development Team