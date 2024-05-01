 Skip to content

Climax Heroines update for 1 May 2024

Version 1.03

Version 1.03

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix

  • Some of the floor counting was done improperly after floor 8 that could cause issues, this has been fixed.
  • There was some incomplete flag data in a tileset, this has been fixed.
  • The game displayed incorrect buttons when using gamepad for the actions, this has been fixed.
  • Collision error in first floor allowed walking on ceiling if entered from certain angle, this has been fixed.
  • Preloading some bust assets could cause the game to freeze when using a boat to enter the next floor on Floor 9, this has been fixed.

Lightning

  • Tweaked light passability settings for floors 5 and above
  • Changed the light levels for floor 4

Optimizations

  • Various optimizations to scripts
  • Random generated floors now have less lag

