Version 1.03

Bugfix
- Some of the floor counting was done improperly after floor 8 that could cause issues, this has been fixed.
- There was some incomplete flag data in a tileset, this has been fixed.
- The game displayed incorrect buttons when using gamepad for the actions, this has been fixed.
- Collision error in first floor allowed walking on ceiling if entered from certain angle, this has been fixed.
- Preloading some bust assets could cause the game to freeze when using a boat to enter the next floor on Floor 9, this has been fixed.
Lightning
- Tweaked light passability settings for floors 5 and above
- Changed the light levels for floor 4
Optimizations
- Various optimizations to scripts
- Random generated floors now have less lag
Changed files in this update