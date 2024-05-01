Update notes for 0.1.17

It's Wednesday, all frog enjoyers!

We have been working on some updates for the pause screen. The pause screen now features the info of the current chapter, it is the same info as you see when choosing a chapter and it can be accessed through a button on the top right of the pause screen.



To make the navigation with keyboard and controller work better with that new button we also changed the layout of the buttons on the main pause screen slightly.

How the level of an item is displayed on the pause screen also got an update, if an item reaches their max level that is now indicated with some confetti over the item's sprite and if an item goes beyond its max level the level is shown as a number.



We also added two new settings, you can now choose if you want to see the disclaimer screen when starting the game from the settings screen as well as a setting for turning the damage numbers on or off.



We also did some other small changes and some bug fixes, read the full list below!

Changes:

The chapter info for the current chapter can now be read on the pause screen

Slightly changed the layout for the buttons on the pause screen

Instead of just showing the name of the current chapter, we now show a list with the names of all played chapters, so far in this run, on the pause screen

Improved showing item level on the pause screen

Added a setting to toggle if the disclaimer is shown when starting the game or not

Added a setting to toggle if damage numbers should be shown when playing the game

Added an outline to the super frog power-up

Drew a new completion star for the chapter selection screen

Bug fixes:

Fixed ponds z-fighting

The displayed chapter on the chapter selection screen is now indicated with the button being yellow instead of blue

Fixed a bug that made the 5th chapter button selected by default, instead of the 1st button, when the chapter selection screen appeared

Drew small checkboxes for the quest screen to replace the bigger, scaled down, ones that we were using before

And as always, it is a good idea to back up your save file before starting the game after an update. If you want instructions for where to find the save file you can read the details below.

On Windows you can find the save file here: %AppData%/../LocalLow/Les Grenouilles/Froguelike

And on Mac here: ~/Library/Application Support/Les Grenouilles/Froguelike

The file you want to save a copy of is called "FroguelikeSaveFile.bin"

Johanna & Rémi