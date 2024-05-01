Update 0.0.4.1 is here! Big Progression updates. No more suit level wipe.

Big Changes Coming

So, I've been watching closely and I've heard much regarding progression and the penalty of failing a quota. So I decided to the only obvious thing to do. Make it better.

NO MORE FULL SUIT LEVEL LOSS on failed quota! I even made it so you don't lose ALL of your credits as well (you only keep a small portion of course) which will help players get back on their feet after being thrown into the box and sent away for dinner.

Please keep in mind, that this is just one of many changes coming in with progression. I will be evaluating the change, listening to how you all feel about it overall, good and bad, and will make appropriate changes where necessary. I'm hoping this update will help many of you especially those playing solo / casual that feel getting starting or playing solo can feel a bit harsh when failing quotas.

Lastly, I wanted to let you all know that I am preparing the NEW Planet which will bring in continued quality of life, bug fixes, and balancing, as well as some other nice little things I know you'll like. With that said, the next update will take a little longer than my typical updates as of late because I want this one to be really good and contain some nice new content for you to explore.

Anyway, here's the breakdown for this update:

Progression Players no longer lose all suit levels on failed quota. Instead, 50% of the suit level is lost. Players no longer lose all credits on failed quota. Instead, 75% of credits are lost. Players now lose 40% rank up from 20% rank on a failed quota. The required quota amount per day to achieve an A score has been increased. The maximum amount of a suit level that can be gained per day has been decreased from 90% down to 60%. The pulse rifle now costs 300 credits up from 225. The boombox now costs 150 credits up from 100. The hedging knife now cost 125 up from 100.



Combat

All ranged weapons have been updated with new networking code to provide accurate aiming both host and client side. Players should no longer see a large discrepancy in aim-offsets while shooting,

There is now a hit marker that appears on the player’s crosshair when they deal damage to help better indicate valid impact on their target.

Updated the post process effect of slime globules to be more visually obvious to the player to better indicate that there is something on them.

Mimic damage has been reduced for all levels. Mimic health reduced for orange mimics. Mimic Health increased for purple mimics.

The price of mimic corpses is now 50, 75, and 100.

The prices for delivery times have been reduced. “Fast” Delivery is now 35 credits down from 50 and “Now” Delivery is 75 down from 125.

Increased the chances of winning prizes from the miscellaneous claw machine.

Increased the number of mineral veins at Port Lumin.

Greatly Increased the number of mineral veins at Port Ragnar.

The spectator UI now displays a message on how to speak while dead using global chat.

Add numerous platforming areas throughout Port Ragnar to help make traversing the environment a bit easier.

FIXES

Fixed an issue where private lobbies were appearing as public.

Fixed an issue where certain items specifically the flamingo would become invisible for clients after performing various actions.

Fixed an issue where players in orbit that were teleported back to the ship when the ship was started to land were able to float around the level.

Fixed an issue where enemies were not being properly hit detected by the pulse rifle.

Fixed an issue allowing players to grab plush by shrinking and clipping the claw machine.

Fixed an issue where nightbot was getting permanently stuck on player’s screen when pick up a 2-hand item.

Fixed an issue where dying with the flashlight on would not cancel the flashlight.

Fixed an issue where Oxy and Toxy debuffs were not being cleared if the player is teleported back to the ship.

Fixed an issue where Oxygen was not declining when exiting most doors at the level 2 Port Ragnar Buildings.

Fixed an issue where the pulse rifle was not hitting Claustropede when stuck on the players face.

Fixed an issue where the level 2 building in Port Ragnar has inaccessible areas preventing all access crates from being looted and hence the level 3 code could not be found.

Fixed an issue where Angler Fish were not spawning a corpse that could be shrunk and looted.

Fixed an issue where Chompy was dealing the incorrect amount of damage.

-Forsakenhalo