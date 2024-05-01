 Skip to content

Captain Gazman Day Of The Rage - Тестирование игры update for 1 May 2024

May Update is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 14231163 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's New:

  • 151 bugs fixed
  • 1/3 of Chapter 15 finished
  • 3 new costumes added
  • fixed male character skin loading through the game
  • updated swordfight mechanics
  • added fullscreen minimap (beta)
  • updated motorbikes mechanics
  • added Dualshock support (beta)
  • passwords are working now
  • added ability to change the game cursor
  • updated death screen
  • a lot of achievement fixes
  • updated Cabbage section in Chapter 2
  • fixed inverted fire and scope triggers on the gamepad
  • translated calendars in Streamer mode
  • fixed black bars in most of the cutscenes
  • added ability to leave the settings with ESC
  • new family album

And a lot of other stuff!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2077301
  • Loading history…
