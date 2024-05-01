 Skip to content

8D Character Creator update for 1 May 2024

Update 3.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fellow Character Enthusiasts,

a new update just arrived - here are the contents:

[FIXED] Simple Clothing 1 Outline

[FIXED] Punk Bangs

[FIXED] Demo Mode

[ADDED] High Mage Outfit

Enjoy the update and have a great time!

  • cub3 (Florian)

