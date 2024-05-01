May Update is here!

What's New:
- 151 bugs fixed
- 1/3 of Chapter 15 finished
- 3 new costumes added
- fixed male character skin loading through the game
- updated swordfight mechanics
- added fullscreen minimap (beta)
- updated motorbikes mechanics
- added Dualshock support (beta)
- passwords are working now
- added ability to change the game cursor
- updated death screen
- a lot of achievement fixes
- updated Cabbage section in Chapter 2
- fixed inverted fire and scope triggers on the gamepad
- translated calendars in Streamer mode
- fixed black bars in most of the cutscenes
- added ability to leave the settings with ESC
- new family album
And a lot of other stuff!
Changed files in this update