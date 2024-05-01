Shorter Roads! Patch 0.0.2

We hear you!
Shorter roads are here!
v0.0.2 Patch notes:
-
Added shorter roads
-
Drivers change their speed based on their road length to keep the roads balanced
-
Added destroy roads step to the tutorial
Have fun, and thank you for your support!
-Knight Owl Games & Goblinz Publishing
