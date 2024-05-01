Shorter Roads! Patch 0.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14231002 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy

We hear you!

Shorter roads are here!

v0.0.2 Patch notes:

Added shorter roads

Drivers change their speed based on their road length to keep the roads balanced

Added destroy roads step to the tutorial

