 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Mini Settlers: Prologue update for 1 May 2024

Shorter Roads! Patch 0.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14231002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We hear you!

Shorter roads are here!

v0.0.2 Patch notes:

  • Added shorter roads

  • Drivers change their speed based on their road length to keep the roads balanced

  • Added destroy roads step to the tutorial

Your feedback is really important to us. You can join our Discord server to share yours.
If you enjoy this free version of the game, please consider leaving a positive review as it will help us a lot moving forward. And don't forget to wishlist the full game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2521630/Mini_Settlers/

Have fun, and thank you for your support!

-Knight Owl Games & Goblinz Publishing

Changed files in this update

Depot 2788871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link