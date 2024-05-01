Improvement Updates #16: New Interior Decor in Store!

Hello, Aquascapers!

With heartfelt appreciation for your continued support and insightful feedback, we're excited to unveil the latest improvements. In our ongoing quest to enhance your gaming experience, we've dedicated this phase to refining the AKAI Interior Style a beloved hub for interior customization.





In response to your enthusiasm for creating unique room aesthetics, we're thrilled to introduce an array of new interior items now available for purchase at the AKAI Interior Style. Elevate your home base with our latest additions, including Ceiling, Upper Wallpaper, Lower Wallpaper, and Flooring options. These fresh selections offer expanded avenues for personalization, allowing you to curate spaces that reflect your distinct style and vision.







As we conclude this phase of updates, we encourage you to embrace these new offerings and infuse your Aquascapers experience with creativity and flair. To access the latest enhancements, simply restart your Steam client or utilize the verify integration option in the game's properties. Look out for the new version marked as v2024.18.3 [41d3ca7], visible in the bottom left corner of the main menu.

If you encounter any further issues or have additional feedback, please feel free to share them in the discussion.

Wishing you an enjoyable gaming experience.

Happy Aquascaping! 🐟🌿

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2299400?utm_source=steam_devlog&utm_campaign=devlog&utm_medium=web&utm_content=achievements_on_the_horizon