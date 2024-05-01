random hoop generator ported to all vehicles

Random hoop generator button now opens a menu instead of a scene. This menu allows the player to select all vehicles.

All vehicles are not created equally with the generator, so for now some features will not be equally useful, or in one case present. Normally, the reset location is rotated to face the first hoop in the generation stack, however because the hoppers must be on a pad, none of the hopper reset locations will rotate to face the first hoop. This may change , however also presently, the hoppers are out in open space just as the other vehicles are, on a pad and with no ground, which means that unless 2dify is checked, the hoop is likely to be out of view even if the hopper is rotated to face the x direction. I would like to have hopper generators over some kind of ground, and where 2dify keeps all hoops just above the ground, and in this case it might be more useful to rotate the reset location, but presently, if the plan is to use the reset location to start the race, I suggest starting the race once, looking for where the first hoop is, and then restarting once you know which way to go.

hoppers and the loader have a different "small,medium,large" spacing (double), as a result of their inherently larger size. The FO,RD,TGD, and VV , however, are also vehicles that players may prefer to use very large hoops for (as it is much more difficult to aim while flying backwards), which means that most of the hoops in their repertoire are larger. However, i did not choose to double the spawn spacing for these vehicles at this time, as I wanted the very small spacing to be available, and am not sure that the random hoop generator is the best way to get extreme distances courses anyway, in my experience it is best suited for very tight courses. Therefore it is likely the situation that the player may find themselves always scrolling all the way down the list to the smallest hoops in these vehicles objects list, but as these are advanced vehicles anyway, I will leave it this way.

Using the loader is likely only favorable if dockable weights are to be used, but the generator does not program "needs weight" into the course at all. Probably if the player wants to use dockable weights, then there are three best practices::

1- generate hoops and then additively generate 1 or 2 weights, in race-settings toggle "ignore needs weight", and just have your own little game of "get it through one and then ditch it" , where the race will not track if you but you will know you now have a weight, you should go through one hoop before ditching it ...

2- generate one weight, then generate one bay, then generate one weight, then generate one bay etc. until you are satisfied with the count. If you will play "hide and seek" this will not be important as the checkpoints will work in any order, however if you plan to fly an ordered race, then it may not be possible to complete the race unless there is a weight before each bay in the generation stack. (( if you plan to use hoops as well, be sure to enable "ignore needs weight" or else be prepared to program the course yourself))

3- my personal favorite ,, Generate hoops, and then PLACE one weight manually . Check "ignore needs weight" and at the start of the race, even though it is not a checkpoint, dock to the weight, and just leave it connected, flying the course while connected.