Chill Town update for 1 May 2024

Update 0.6.10

  • Fixed a bug with incorrect time calculation that prevented house construction from completing in some cases.
  • The in-game time display will now include information about the current season.
  • Added a confirmation dialog when purchasing items in the shop.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed interaction with chairs in the Town Hall.

