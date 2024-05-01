Update 0.6.10

- Fixed a bug with incorrect time calculation that prevented house construction from completing in some cases.
- The in-game time display will now include information about the current season.
- Added a confirmation dialog when purchasing items in the shop.
- Fixed a bug that allowed interaction with chairs in the Town Hall.
