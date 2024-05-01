- Added language support for German, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.
- Custom holes now stay selected when returning from playing them.
- Added more wall configurations for track elements in level editor.
- Fixed bug where ball would sometimes not show up in marble mode hot-seat.
- Fixed volume line not showing up when antialiasing was disabled.
- Fixed volume line sometimes not showing up when putting.
- Fixed missing collider in 'Junkyard' level.
- Fixed ball sometimes phasing through sculpture in 'Double Rotation' level.
- Fixed out-of-bounds radius being too large in custom levels.
- Fixed settings not saving when deleting save file.
4D Golf update for 1 May 2024
1.1.0 - Localization & Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
