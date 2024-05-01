Soft launch of version 2.0

Hey hunters!

Long time no see, a formal announcement is underway. I'm excited to share this update as I begin to update many aspects of the Wrath of the Goliaths store page and social media pages. For now, jump right in and experience the plethora of changes done.

Many things happened, I'll try to keep it brief:

Updated to Unreal Engine 5.3

Updated AI, carnivores are the top hunters. They will be attracted to noise and will try to rush you. Herbivores are skittish and will dart away.

Perks are added, buffs and debuffs!

Many new maps are added as well as many redone

A couple new hunts were added such as Concavenator and Eurodalosaurus

Weapons were reworked

Trophy room has been redone

Achievements implemented

Unlockables implemeneted

Brand new UI and Hunt menu

I'm looking forward to receiving feedback!

Till next time hunters!