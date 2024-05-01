1.9.9.8 Release and Beta released

Share · View all patches · Build 14230865 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy

The official version of this update is the same as the beta version, and there is no update version number

Changelog

Fixed rendering bugs and crashes in the previous version of the Workshop

Fixed some rendering errors

MyFinder adds the function of delayed mouse activation after hiding, which can be adjusted in Preferences-MyFinder General

myfinder adds the function of showing and hiding USB portable disks, which can be enabled in Preferences-myfinder General

Mydock right-click menu adds a one-click window closing function, which can close all windows of the icon program

Reset the Launchpad rendering, change it to WinRT Composition, improve the fluency and cancel the blurred background saturation of the Launchpad, add the function of page turning and folder opening animation interruption, the mouse wheel can continuously scroll multiple pages at one time (cold knowledge: the mouse can also click the white dot below to directly switch to the corresponding page), you can click on the blank space to immediately collapse the folder during the folder opening process, and optimize the order of drag and drop the Launchpad icon

Additional instructions

Win10 2004 before some systems may have a crash after opening the dock icon reflection, and even the task manager can not end the process, you can open the config.ini file in the program installation directory, search for "enable_iconreflection=1", delete this line of text and save it after restarting the computer

Once the Trash is deleted, it can be re-added in the Add System icon

The window display animation is not perfect at present, if there are many problems, you can close or add exclusions to individual programs, it is known that the window will occasionally disappear after the window animation is displayed, and the window needs to be reactivated to display, the UWP program animation will be displayed twice, and some program windows may be clicked invalid after display, such as Task Manager and Notepad

After MyFinder hides the window with its own menu bar, if the program that hides the menu is displayed abnormally or unstable, please unhide the window menu bar

Teaser for the next release

Optimized the mechanism of displaying multiple icons in multiple windows of the same program in the same dock