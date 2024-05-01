 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

蒐命のラスティル - とこしえの迷宮城 - update for 1 May 2024

Update 0.5.13

Share · View all patches · Build 14230821 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • In case of a game freeze, ensure that items are restored to their pre-exploration state.
  • Make the window size in windowed mode adjustable.
  • Add mouse sensitivity and left/right inversion options to the settings.
  • Fix the issue with special attacks for each weapon type (sword chain, magic attack, shooting) not functioning properly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2162821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link