- In case of a game freeze, ensure that items are restored to their pre-exploration state.
- Make the window size in windowed mode adjustable.
- Add mouse sensitivity and left/right inversion options to the settings.
- Fix the issue with special attacks for each weapon type (sword chain, magic attack, shooting) not functioning properly.
蒐命のラスティル - とこしえの迷宮城 - update for 1 May 2024
Update 0.5.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update