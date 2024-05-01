Patch Update (0.101.8) May '24

General
- Pause menu sort button now has a proper sorting algorithm (thanks for the feedback!)
Quests
- Dungeons that are target to a "clear all rooms" quest now are full of arena rooms
- "Clear all rooms" quests now only require you to clear all arena rooms
- The two changes above also fix a bug where the cleared rooms were not counted correctly
Familiars
- Reduced cooldowns of A2 and A3 skills for all Familiars by 10%
- Health orb and skill cooldown ring now have a color
Balance
- Adjusted 'Shaman', 'Mage' and 'Fury' stats per level to give slightly more vitality
- Mage skill 'Fire Ball': Spell power scaling -10%, increased level 1 flat damage
- Mage skill 'Dark Wave': Spell power scaling -10%, increased level 1 flat damage
- Mage skill 'Arcane Intellect': Reduced all damage% gained, increased intelligence gained
- Mage skill 'Shadow Grasp': Reduced dark damage% gained
- Mage skill 'Heat': Reduced fire damage% gained
- Shaman skill 'Forst': Added a small amount of cold resistance
- Shaman skill 'Inner Storm': Added a small amount of life on hit
- Shaman skill 'Charged Soul': Added life after kill, slightly reduced storm damage
- Shaman skill 'Ice Missiles: Spell power scaling -10%, increased level 1 flat damage
- Shaman skill 'Lightning Totem': Spell power scaling -10%
- Fury skill 'Rage': Increased intelligence gained
- Fury skill 'Haste': Added evasion
- Fury skill 'Shock Nova': Spell power scaling -10%
- Twilight skill 'Frailty': Spell power scaling -10%, reduced curse effect
- Twilight skill 'Dark Harvest': Reduced LaK gained
- Twilight skill 'Fear': Reduced curse effect
- Druid skill 'Photosynthesis': Increased vitality gained
- Druid skill 'Healing Light': Increased HP gained
- Dungeon 1 boss now has a slight weakness vs. dark
- Difficulty 'Challenging': Adjusted values, added faster move and faster cast
- Enemy mod 'Totem' now has a longer pause between totem summons
Epic Items
- 'Blazing Pages': +storm damage, buffed stats
- 'Stroll': increased nature damage
- 'Elemental Repulse': +5-10% all damage
- 'Ancestor's Tower': +7-15% lux damage
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug when loading an invalid hero file
- Fixed a bug when loading multiple different hero files in the same session
- Fixed a gem inventory size bug when collecting high amounts of gems
- Fixed a skill level tooltip bug
- Fixed a bug when regularly playing local multiplayer and restarting the game
- Fixed a bug where the tailor UI did not update the color of the ground circle
