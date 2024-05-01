 Skip to content

ZpellCatz Playtest update for 1 May 2024

Patch Update (0.101.8) May '24

Share · View all patches · Build 14230786 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Pause menu sort button now has a proper sorting algorithm (thanks for the feedback!)

Quests

  • Dungeons that are target to a "clear all rooms" quest now are full of arena rooms
  • "Clear all rooms" quests now only require you to clear all arena rooms
  • The two changes above also fix a bug where the cleared rooms were not counted correctly

Familiars

  • Reduced cooldowns of A2 and A3 skills for all Familiars by 10%
  • Health orb and skill cooldown ring now have a color

Balance

  • Adjusted 'Shaman', 'Mage' and 'Fury' stats per level to give slightly more vitality
  • Mage skill 'Fire Ball': Spell power scaling -10%, increased level 1 flat damage
  • Mage skill 'Dark Wave': Spell power scaling -10%, increased level 1 flat damage
  • Mage skill 'Arcane Intellect': Reduced all damage% gained, increased intelligence gained
  • Mage skill 'Shadow Grasp': Reduced dark damage% gained
  • Mage skill 'Heat': Reduced fire damage% gained
  • Shaman skill 'Forst': Added a small amount of cold resistance
  • Shaman skill 'Inner Storm': Added a small amount of life on hit
  • Shaman skill 'Charged Soul': Added life after kill, slightly reduced storm damage
  • Shaman skill 'Ice Missiles: Spell power scaling -10%, increased level 1 flat damage
  • Shaman skill 'Lightning Totem': Spell power scaling -10%
  • Fury skill 'Rage': Increased intelligence gained
  • Fury skill 'Haste': Added evasion
  • Fury skill 'Shock Nova': Spell power scaling -10%
  • Twilight skill 'Frailty': Spell power scaling -10%, reduced curse effect
  • Twilight skill 'Dark Harvest': Reduced LaK gained
  • Twilight skill 'Fear': Reduced curse effect
  • Druid skill 'Photosynthesis': Increased vitality gained
  • Druid skill 'Healing Light': Increased HP gained
  • Dungeon 1 boss now has a slight weakness vs. dark
  • Difficulty 'Challenging': Adjusted values, added faster move and faster cast
  • Enemy mod 'Totem' now has a longer pause between totem summons

Epic Items

  • 'Blazing Pages': +storm damage, buffed stats
  • 'Stroll': increased nature damage
  • 'Elemental Repulse': +5-10% all damage
  • 'Ancestor's Tower': +7-15% lux damage

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug when loading an invalid hero file
  • Fixed a bug when loading multiple different hero files in the same session
  • Fixed a gem inventory size bug when collecting high amounts of gems
  • Fixed a skill level tooltip bug
  • Fixed a bug when regularly playing local multiplayer and restarting the game
  • Fixed a bug where the tailor UI did not update the color of the ground circle

