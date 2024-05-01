 Skip to content

Ash & Adam's GOBSMACKED Playtest update for 1 May 2024

Update Notes - 1st May

Update Notes - 1st May

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A whole bunch of changes to help maximize goblinyness:

  • changed the flow of enemies in each arena
  • balloons pop before gold rush. gold rush time is fixed.
  • shop recoll cost 20 -> 5
  • show less demo locked items in shop
  • health is no longer purchasable in the shop
  • health drops 8% -> 20%
  • ammo and bombs are no longer purchasable in the shop
  • ammo and bomb drops 20% -> 25%
  • crowd is more likely to throw health and ammo when player is low.
  • crowd goals now refresh every arena
  • crowd goals only show up if you have the ability to complete them in the current arena
  • remove lose 10HP goal
  • crowd goals now boost crowd excitement (more gold per kill)
  • all crowd goals now throw in +3 ammo and +3 bombs
  • changed "Kill first and last with weapon" -> "kill last with weapon"
  • changed goal "Don't use a weapon" -> "Use less than X ammo"
  • added explicit message for "Bomb Wreck"
  • made enemies less likely to roll around on the floor after becoming detached
  • updated layout of arenas map + added Pro Tips
  • fixed arena walls and shop walls not being grappleable
  • fixed some stray cover on arena structures
  • fixed some cases where enemies could get pushed out of the arena.
  • fixed some crashes

