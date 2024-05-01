Update Notes - 1st May

A whole bunch of changes to help maximize goblinyness:
- changed the flow of enemies in each arena
- balloons pop before gold rush. gold rush time is fixed.
- shop recoll cost 20 -> 5
- show less demo locked items in shop
- health is no longer purchasable in the shop
- health drops 8% -> 20%
- ammo and bombs are no longer purchasable in the shop
- ammo and bomb drops 20% -> 25%
- crowd is more likely to throw health and ammo when player is low.
- crowd goals now refresh every arena
- crowd goals only show up if you have the ability to complete them in the current arena
- remove lose 10HP goal
- crowd goals now boost crowd excitement (more gold per kill)
- all crowd goals now throw in +3 ammo and +3 bombs
- changed "Kill first and last with weapon" -> "kill last with weapon"
- changed goal "Don't use a weapon" -> "Use less than X ammo"
- added explicit message for "Bomb Wreck"
- made enemies less likely to roll around on the floor after becoming detached
- updated layout of arenas map + added Pro Tips
- fixed arena walls and shop walls not being grappleable
- fixed some stray cover on arena structures
- fixed some cases where enemies could get pushed out of the arena.
- fixed some crashes
