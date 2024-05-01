v0.0.106.alpha

Hi everyone, in this patch we added some features, did some changes, improvements, fixes and continued balance cards
New:
- New card/hero design
- Added new Card/hero effects settings in Graphics tab. Player now can enable/disable card/hero graphics effects
- Added Polish translation
- Added Thanks window where you can find Staff/Contributors names
Improvements:
- Improved quests list sorting
- Improved menu navigation
- Improved fonts resolution
- Significantly reduced the graphical impact performance of cards/heroes
- Improved battle card status layout
Changes:
- Daily rewards time now end at end of the day (23:59:59), based on server time (UTC)
- Activity rewards time now end at end of the day (23:59:59), based on server time (UTC)
Balance:
Assailant Warrior:
Level 1: 4/3
Level 2: 5/3 Fury 1
Level 3: 5/3 Fury 1, Charge
Level 4: 6/3 Fury 1, Charge
Level 5: 6/3 Fury 2, Charge
Dragons of Destiny:
Level 1: 16/22 Indestructible, Immortal 6, Support 8, Summon 8
Level 2: 18/24 Indestructible, Immortal 6, Support 8, Summon 10
Level 3: 20/26 Indestructible, Immortal 7, Support 8, Summon 12
Level 4: 22/28 Indestructible, Immortal 7, Support 8, Summon 14
Level 5: 24/30 Indestructible, Immortal 8, Support 8, Summon 16
Knight of the Underworld: Cost 4
Spooky Joker: Cost 7
Cusrsed Book: Cost 1
Countess of the Winged: Cost 5
Monarch of the Damned: Cost 8
Demon King: Cost 9
Tessy, Goddess Of Birth: Cost 9
Guardian of Taboos: Cost 2
Egyptian Shape-Shifters: Cost 4
Fox Spirit: Cost 1
Wise Fox: Cost 2
Protector of the Ancients: Cost 6
Lustful Assassin: Cost 1
Chimera of Hell: Cost 7
Diary of the Deceased: Cost 3
Demonic Gargoyle: Cost 4
Hell's Eye: Cost 2
Hellhound: Cost 4
Bardak, Lord of Darkness: Cost 10
Ghost Warrior: Cost 2
Judging Spectrum: Cost 4
Ghost Ship: Cost 5
Blue flame Swordsman: Cost 1
Seductive Scythe: Cost 1
Lush Growth:
Cost: 2
Ability: Until the end of this turn add 3 additional mana point
Fixes:
- Fixed quests generation time
- Fixed creatures health negative values during battle
- Fixed various game stability issues
- Fixed various translations
Changed files in this update