v0.0.106.alpha

Hi everyone, in this patch we added some features, did some changes, improvements, fixes and continued balance cards

New:

New card/hero design

Added new Card/hero effects settings in Graphics tab. Player now can enable/disable card/hero graphics effects

Added Polish translation

Added Thanks window where you can find Staff/Contributors names

Improvements:

Improved quests list sorting

Improved menu navigation

Improved fonts resolution

Significantly reduced the graphical impact performance of cards/heroes

Improved battle card status layout

Changes:

Daily rewards time now end at end of the day (23:59:59), based on server time (UTC)

Activity rewards time now end at end of the day (23:59:59), based on server time (UTC)

Balance:

Assailant Warrior:

Level 1: 4/3

Level 2: 5/3 Fury 1

Level 3: 5/3 Fury 1, Charge

Level 4: 6/3 Fury 1, Charge

Level 5: 6/3 Fury 2, Charge

Dragons of Destiny:

Level 1: 16/22 Indestructible, Immortal 6, Support 8, Summon 8

Level 2: 18/24 Indestructible, Immortal 6, Support 8, Summon 10

Level 3: 20/26 Indestructible, Immortal 7, Support 8, Summon 12

Level 4: 22/28 Indestructible, Immortal 7, Support 8, Summon 14

Level 5: 24/30 Indestructible, Immortal 8, Support 8, Summon 16

Knight of the Underworld: Cost 4

Spooky Joker: Cost 7

Cusrsed Book: Cost 1

Countess of the Winged: Cost 5

Monarch of the Damned: Cost 8

Demon King: Cost 9

Tessy, Goddess Of Birth: Cost 9

Guardian of Taboos: Cost 2

Egyptian Shape-Shifters: Cost 4

Fox Spirit: Cost 1

Wise Fox: Cost 2

Protector of the Ancients: Cost 6

Lustful Assassin: Cost 1

Chimera of Hell: Cost 7

Diary of the Deceased: Cost 3

Demonic Gargoyle: Cost 4

Hell's Eye: Cost 2

Hellhound: Cost 4

Bardak, Lord of Darkness: Cost 10

Ghost Warrior: Cost 2

Judging Spectrum: Cost 4

Ghost Ship: Cost 5

Blue flame Swordsman: Cost 1

Seductive Scythe: Cost 1

Lush Growth:

Cost: 2

Ability: Until the end of this turn add 3 additional mana point

Fixes: