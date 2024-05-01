 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ARC: TCG update for 1 May 2024

v0.0.106.alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 14230652 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, in this patch we added some features, did some changes, improvements, fixes and continued balance cards

New:
  • New card/hero design
  • Added new Card/hero effects settings in Graphics tab. Player now can enable/disable card/hero graphics effects
  • Added Polish translation
  • Added Thanks window where you can find Staff/Contributors names
Improvements:
  • Improved quests list sorting
  • Improved menu navigation
  • Improved fonts resolution
  • Significantly reduced the graphical impact performance of cards/heroes
  • Improved battle card status layout
Changes:
  • Daily rewards time now end at end of the day (23:59:59), based on server time (UTC)
  • Activity rewards time now end at end of the day (23:59:59), based on server time (UTC)
Balance:

Assailant Warrior:
Level 1: 4/3
Level 2: 5/3 Fury 1
Level 3: 5/3 Fury 1, Charge
Level 4: 6/3 Fury 1, Charge
Level 5: 6/3 Fury 2, Charge

Dragons of Destiny:
Level 1: 16/22 Indestructible, Immortal 6, Support 8, Summon 8
Level 2: 18/24 Indestructible, Immortal 6, Support 8, Summon 10
Level 3: 20/26 Indestructible, Immortal 7, Support 8, Summon 12
Level 4: 22/28 Indestructible, Immortal 7, Support 8, Summon 14
Level 5: 24/30 Indestructible, Immortal 8, Support 8, Summon 16

Knight of the Underworld: Cost 4
Spooky Joker: Cost 7
Cusrsed Book: Cost 1
Countess of the Winged: Cost 5
Monarch of the Damned: Cost 8
Demon King: Cost 9
Tessy, Goddess Of Birth: Cost 9
Guardian of Taboos: Cost 2
Egyptian Shape-Shifters: Cost 4
Fox Spirit: Cost 1
Wise Fox: Cost 2
Protector of the Ancients: Cost 6
Lustful Assassin: Cost 1
Chimera of Hell: Cost 7
Diary of the Deceased: Cost 3
Demonic Gargoyle: Cost 4
Hell's Eye: Cost 2
Hellhound: Cost 4
Bardak, Lord of Darkness: Cost 10
Ghost Warrior: Cost 2
Judging Spectrum: Cost 4
Ghost Ship: Cost 5
Blue flame Swordsman: Cost 1
Seductive Scythe: Cost 1

Lush Growth:
Cost: 2
Ability: Until the end of this turn add 3 additional mana point

Fixes:
  • Fixed quests generation time
  • Fixed creatures health negative values during battle
  • Fixed various game stability issues
  • Fixed various translations

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2842431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link