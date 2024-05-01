 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paradise update for 1 May 2024

Paradise v1.01 update

Share · View all patches · Build 14230579 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,

Here we bring the v1.01 update for Paradise!
Easy mode issue has been fixed for the steam version.

If you'd like to stay up-to-date on our BL content, check out our socials!
· JAST BLUE Twitter
· JAST BLUE Discord

Changed files in this update

Depot 2708211
  • Loading history…
Simplified Chinese Depot 2708212
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link