Paradise v1.01 update

Share · View all patches · Build 14230579 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 11:13:23 UTC by Wendy

Dear players,

Here we bring the v1.01 update for Paradise!

Easy mode issue has been fixed for the steam version.

If you'd like to stay up-to-date on our BL content, check out our socials!

· JAST BLUE Twitter

· JAST BLUE Discord