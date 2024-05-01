Update v1.7.16 - Quality of Life

You asked and we listened. This update is a nice quality of life update that introduces some much needed polish and highly requested features to make your adventuring just that much more frictionless.





Wardrobe

The most notable feature in this update is the ability to store your clothing, hats and masks in a permanent "Wardrobe" by simply clicking them from your inventory. Once stored in your Wardrobe the style is permanently unlocked for all characters on your account. Find a mirror at any tailor shop, barber shop and in most inns to change your style from all options in your wardrobe. If you really want to change your style on the go, search out a rare and luxurious hand mirror. (Hint: It's somewhere on Azura and costs a good chunk of gold)

WARNING: Existing placeable mirrors on your plots must be dismantled and placed back down before they'll work! Sorry about this inconvenience!

Augment Stone Crafting

We also added the ability to craft augment stones up to Masterwork quality using Augment Shards, a new item obtained by smelting down augment stones. This is useful to turn a bunch of standard stones into a few higher quality ones.

Inventory Improvements

This update also introduces a bunch of much-needed inventory tweaks, like a better stack splitting feature, the ability to split stacks into other inventories, and a button to deposit matching items into an inventory, saving you tons of time when dropping off loot after an adventure.

New Loadout System

I also took some time and completely overhauled the loadouts and gave players the ability to create as many loadouts as they wish as well as rename them. This works hand in hand with the wardrobe system, so you can still have a custom style for each loadout, without needing to carry around all the cosmetic items in your inventory! But this did mean we had to wipe everyone's loadouts to do it, so we apologize for that. I think you'll find the updates to the system worth the growing pains though!

In addition to all these updated features we've also fixed a whole bunch of bugs and rebalanced a ton of loot to drop more augment stones and less fishing rods. Yay!

Demo

Finally, we also released a long-awaited demo! Your friends can now check out the game for free and see if it's something they're interested in picking up to play with you. The demo DOES support multiplayer but you cannot play with players in the full game. Our save system works the exact same in the demo, so while we don't recommend it, you can try copying over any characters made in the demo to the full game once purchased. Head to our Discord for more information about how to do that.

Sale

Lastly the game is on sale right now for the Steam Farming Fest until May 6th, for our BIGGEST sale ever. 50% off! Now is the VERY best time to pick up Swords 'n Magic and Stuff, so don't miss out!

Thanks for all your continued feedback, bug reports and support through Early Access! We couldn't have done it without our loyal fans and insanely dedicated playerbase. We love you guys and can't wait to bring you even more content soon!

Patch Notes

1.7.16 Quality of Life Update

New:

Loadout System: Create as many loadouts as you want, rename and delete them

Shop items now warn you if you’ve already collected a style, discovered and item, or know a recipe

You can now hover over the name of an item in the buy confirmation to see all of the item’s details

Wardrobe System: Interact with mirrors to update your look (outfits, masks, hats)

Interactable mirrors around the world

Placeable mirrors are now interactable

Hand Mirror item

Collections no longer store items (Weapons can still be withdrawn, but not deposited)

Stack Splitting in inventory overhaul

Augment Stones can now be smelted into Augment Shards to be use at the alchemy station

Augment Shard item

Trash can option in the inventory used to drop items easier

New “Deposit Matching Items” button in containers to make dropping off loot much easier and faster

Fixed:

Tools no longer have enhancements show on them

Multiplayer planting/farming issues

Someone taught Kristen how reading works

Kristen has misplaced her glasses once again

Various collision issues

Pottery debris no longer interferes with all of the loot goblins around Tirawyn

No longer lose seeds and other small objects when looting dirt piles in Windless Woods

Can no longer obtain multiple Staves of Overgrowth

All staves now have the correct range

Various Typos

Improved: