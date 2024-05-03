Flank Speed released

The first build of Flank Speed has been released! Multiplayer is still being worked on but should be ready soon. I spent the last few days testing and testing and testing to catch bugs but there will certainly still be some. If you find bugs feel free to post about them and describe what you were doing when it happened. Same with any game breaking things you encounter. Gameplay improvement suggestions are also welcome. I will be working to improve the enemy AI a bit as I’m still not 100% happy with it.

I hope it’s playable, this is technically my first real game as the last one I made was a joke with no gameplay. But I will keep improving it and adding to it the best I can. If it’s lack luster now I will try my best to tackle flaws and issues to make it better!