休闲麻将 update for 1 May 2024

May 1st Update Notes

May 1st Update Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Input Devices

  • Right-clicking the mouse during discard will quickly draw the last tile

Art

  • Adjust mahjong models to be more rounded
  • Rename mahjong style "bamboo" to "green bamboo" and adjust its model for a more realistic look
  • Add a new mahjong style: Yellow Bamboo
  • Add a new mahjong style: Kanto 2
  • Fix an issue with some patterns being inverted in the Kanto 1 style
  • Adjust the thickness of tiles in the waitting-list to match that of the hand tiles

Bug Fixes

  • Fix a bug that caused the animation of placing tiles in the hand to be choppy

Special (Bug Resolution Assistance Request)

  • I apologize for the presence of some difficult-to-detect bugs in the game due to the complex nature of mahjong gameplay. Therefore, I have added a game process logging feature to assist in resolving bugs related to mahjong gameplay.
  • A log file will be generated in the following directory for each game session
    Windows: My Documents/Casual Mahjong/LastGame.log
    MacOS：~/Casual Mahjong/LastGame.log
    Linux：~/Casual Mahjong/LastGame.log
  • If you encounter any bugs during the game, you can stop the game, obtain this file, and send it to my email:
    hakureiyoumu@outlook.com

