May 1st Update Notes

Input Devices
- Right-clicking the mouse during discard will quickly draw the last tile
Art
- Adjust mahjong models to be more rounded
- Rename mahjong style "bamboo" to "green bamboo" and adjust its model for a more realistic look
- Add a new mahjong style: Yellow Bamboo
- Add a new mahjong style: Kanto 2
- Fix an issue with some patterns being inverted in the Kanto 1 style
- Adjust the thickness of tiles in the waitting-list to match that of the hand tiles
Bug Fixes
- Fix a bug that caused the animation of placing tiles in the hand to be choppy
Special (Bug Resolution Assistance Request)
- I apologize for the presence of some difficult-to-detect bugs in the game due to the complex nature of mahjong gameplay. Therefore, I have added a game process logging feature to assist in resolving bugs related to mahjong gameplay.
- A log file will be generated in the following directory for each game session
Windows: My Documents/Casual Mahjong/LastGame.log
MacOS：~/Casual Mahjong/LastGame.log
Linux：~/Casual Mahjong/LastGame.log
- If you encounter any bugs during the game, you can stop the game, obtain this file, and send it to my email:
hakureiyoumu@outlook.com
