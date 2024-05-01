 Skip to content

Inari update for 1 May 2024

Ver 1.3.2 Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 14230367 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

1. Minigame Difficulty and Reward Adjustments

We have made the following changes to the minigames that many found to be difficult:

  • Changed the number of stages to 10
  • Adjusted SP rewards for each stage
  • Significantly lowered the difficulty of each stage

We apologize for any inconvenience caused in the game.
We will ensure better balance in the future.

2. Various Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Asami SD does not appear in H mode
  • Fixed a bug causing option files to corrupt

P.S)
Thank you for always loving our game.
We will post an update about adding a sub-heroine soon.
Have a great day!

Changed files in this update

