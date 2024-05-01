Ver 1.3.2 Patch Note

1. Minigame Difficulty and Reward Adjustments
We have made the following changes to the minigames that many found to be difficult:
- Changed the number of stages to 10
- Adjusted SP rewards for each stage
- Significantly lowered the difficulty of each stage
We apologize for any inconvenience caused in the game.
We will ensure better balance in the future.
2. Various Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Asami SD does not appear in H mode
- Fixed a bug causing option files to corrupt
P.S)
Thank you for always loving our game.
We will post an update about adding a sub-heroine soon.
Have a great day!
Changed files in this update