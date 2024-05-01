Ver 1.3.2 Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 14230367 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 12:33:11 UTC by Wendy

Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

1. Minigame Difficulty and Reward Adjustments

We have made the following changes to the minigames that many found to be difficult:

Changed the number of stages to 10

Adjusted SP rewards for each stage

Significantly lowered the difficulty of each stage

We apologize for any inconvenience caused in the game.

We will ensure better balance in the future.

2. Various Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Asami SD does not appear in H mode

Fixed a bug causing option files to corrupt

P.S)

Thank you for always loving our game.

We will post an update about adding a sub-heroine soon.

Have a great day!