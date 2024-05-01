- The Chinese translation has been partially modified.
- Fixed an issue where the map does not restart normally during certain actions at a certain level.
- Some levels of design have been adjusted.
- We have adjusted the time limits for some of the time attack levels.
HYNPYTOL update for 1 May 2024
Update Notes For 24.01.17 (v1.3.3)
