HYNPYTOL update for 1 May 2024

Update Notes For 24.01.17 (v1.3.3)

Update Notes For 24.01.17 (v1.3.3)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Chinese translation has been partially modified.
  • Fixed an issue where the map does not restart normally during certain actions at a certain level.
  • Some levels of design have been adjusted.
  • We have adjusted the time limits for some of the time attack levels.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2520001
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2520002
  • Loading history…
