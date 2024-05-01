『HEART of CROWN Online』May Server Availability Schedule Released!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings to all the influential figures of the empire!

Here is the server availability schedule for May.

We will continue to keep the servers open until May 12 (Sunday), but from May 13 onward, due to update operations, we will operate under a schedule where the servers are closed from Monday to Thursday and open from Friday to Sunday.

＊The servers will shut down at 1 PM (JST) on Mondays [4 AM(UTC) on Mondays] and will reopen at midnight (JST) on Fridays [3 PM(UTC) on Thursdays].

During Steam's seasonal sales or around major updates mentioned in our roadmap, we will extend the open periods. Additionally, depending on the progress of server improvements, we plan to gradually extend these periods and intend to keep the servers open continuously after the implementation of ranked matches.

We apologize for any inconvenience during this time and appreciate your cooperation.