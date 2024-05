Share · View all patches · Build 14230205 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy

"I'm not sure the ancient phrase about April showers bringing May flower applies to artillery barrages, but I'm glad our new shields are performing well" -Lead Engineer's Report

The Bleak Frontier April 2023 Update is now live! Build 2 new buildings, collect 5 new artifacts, see new upgrade models, and fortify your buildings with shields! Will you survive the Bleak Frontier?