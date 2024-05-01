- You can now check the strategy hints in the locker.
- In the last chapter, the blue devil's location is now visible when the cocoon is in your possession.
- The blue ogre is now insensitive to the footsteps of players on different floors.
- In the forest in the last chapter, the blue demons no longer come close to the player except when switching on the switch.
- The radio tower in the forest in the final chapter glows more strongly after a certain period of time, making it easier to see in the dark.
- Hints have been added to the final course of the last chapter.
Absolute Fear -AOONI- / 最恐 -青鬼- update for 1 May 2024
v0.9.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update