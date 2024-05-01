 Skip to content

Absolute Fear -AOONI- / 最恐 -青鬼- update for 1 May 2024

v0.9.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14230081 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can now check the strategy hints in the locker.
  • In the last chapter, the blue devil's location is now visible when the cocoon is in your possession.
  • The blue ogre is now insensitive to the footsteps of players on different floors.
  • In the forest in the last chapter, the blue demons no longer come close to the player except when switching on the switch.
  • The radio tower in the forest in the final chapter glows more strongly after a certain period of time, making it easier to see in the dark.
  • Hints have been added to the final course of the last chapter.

