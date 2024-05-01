Improvement Update #15: Road to Paludarium - Plant Cultivation

Hello, Aquascapers!

In our latest game update, we're thrilled to introduce the Plant Cultivation feature to Aquascapers. Now, players have the opportunity to unleash their inner botanist and cultivate a variety of plants right from the comfort of their home base. To begin cultivating plants, players must first upgrade their Room Expansion at home base, unlocking the new room where all plant cultivation activities will take place.







Unlocking the plant expansion feature requires players to have sufficient story points and money, adding a new dimension to their gameplay experience. Once unlocked, players can embark on a botanical journey, nurturing their plants through various stages of growth, from small seedlings to thriving botanical wonders. This immersive process allows players to witness the evolution of their plants firsthand, adding a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment to their aquascaping endeavors.





After the plants have matured and been harvested, the cultivation box will be emptied, ready to be used for another round of cultivation. This efficient cycle ensures a continuous supply of plant items without the need to venture into the forest for resources.

One of the most convenient aspects of plant cultivation is the ability to obtain plant items without the need to venture into the forest. With plants readily available in their home base, players can save time and effort while still reaping the rewards of their green-fingered efforts. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting out, plant cultivation in Aquascapers offers a rewarding and enjoyable experience for players of all levels.

So, get ready to roll up your sleeves, and watch your botanical creations come to life in Aquascapers.

Happy Aquascaping! 🌿

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2299400?utm_source=steam_devlog&utm_campaign=devlog&utm_medium=web&utm_content=development_update_feb