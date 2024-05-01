 Skip to content

MMORPG Tycoon 2 update for 1 May 2024

Oops! The Undo Update is here!

Build 14229845 · Last edited by Wendy

Hi folks! It's another big update, closing out our Creativity Spike #2. This one went a little longer than expected as it ran into some unexpected roadblocks, but we got there in the end!

This time, there's just one feature in the update, but it's a huge one, once again touching most of the game.

What's new:

  • Undo!

    Editing actions in the game are now nearly all undoable. Placing objects, destroying them, moving them around, painting terrain, splitting roads, etc; nearly every placement-related action can now be undone and then redone, using the "Undo" and "Redo" buttons (or control-Z and control-Y, respectively).

There's now a small window in the top right corner of the screen which shows the next items in the undo and redo stack, so you can always be sure what will happen when you hit 'undo'.

Thanks so much to everybody who's sent in bug and crash reports, feedback, general enthusiasm, and especially to all the folks who've been testing this feature early while it's been in development on our public 'test' branch! If you'd like to know more about that or just want to chat with us and other players during development, the easiest way to do that is on our Discord!

So this marks the end of "Creativity Spike #2"; from tomorrow I'm moving onto "Progression & Technology", and am hoping to have stuff to show for that, soon! Additionally, we have our next content drop happening probably next week, so keep your eyes on this space!

-T

