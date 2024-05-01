BETA0.62_V6.3.0 ULTRA-WIDE support, Weapon affixes, Decoding Minigame

UPDATE OVERVIEW

Support for ULTRA-WIDE screens and other special resolutions.

screens and other special resolutions. Added 7 types of random WEAPON AFFIXES for firearms.

for firearms. Optimized shadow effects, improving visual clarity .

. Added a password decoding mini-game .

. Added a combination lock decoder.

Added password boxes.

Added locked firearms. Unlocking grants weapon affixes.

Physical attacks no longer mistakenly hit furniture .

. Partial optimization for stuttering when opening the backpack.

Adjusted gun positions, firearm textures, and animations.

Added some new letters.

Added some new items.

In addition to ultra-wide screen support and some visual/performance optimizations,

a new and interesting feature is the addition of weapon affixes.

Each weapon with attributes has unique properties.

The game has also introduced password boxes and locked weapons.

Password locks require entering a code to open.

You can try to unlock the password through trial and error, or simply craft a "decoder".

The decoder can calculate the correct password directly using chips and sensors,

but it will also consume batteries.

In future versions after the update,

some newly discovered weapons may have trigger lock.

This means you cannot use them directly.

However, this isn't necessarily a bad thing,

because after cracking the password lock,

weapons with trigger locks have a higher chance of having multiple additional weapon affixes.

Thank you for your support and feedback.

If you encounter any issues caused by the update,

please feel free to provide feedback via email or Discord.

Developer Email: [cheshendog@gmail.com](cheshendog@gmail.com)

Discord : join our Discord

Thanks you.

Leven